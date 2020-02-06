Menu
Crime

Bikie boss arrested in police raids

by ANDREW POTTS
6th Feb 2020 5:30 PM
The Gold Coast president of a major bikie club has been arrested after a series of raids targeting Outlaw Motorcycle Groups across the Glitter Strip.

Houses at Ashmore, Helensvale, Coomera and Mermaid Beach were raided by officers who arrested eight people, including the president of the Gold Coast chapter of the Mongols OMCG.

Police allegedly found weapons including knuckledusters, mobile phones dangerous drugs and cash and seized three Harley Davidson motorcycles suspected of being stolen.

Some of the motorcycles seized in the raids.
All those arrested have been released under strict bail conditions to appear in the Southport Magistrates Court at a later date.

The raids were part of a national crackdown targeting the Mongols OMCG after police received intelligence regarding the club's alleged unlawful activities.

Since 2014 the National Taskforce Operation Morpheus delivered a co-ordinated approach to the tackling the criminality linked with Outlaw Motorcycle Groups.

As part of the ongoing operations to disrupt serious crime linked to the organised crime networks, Taskforce Maxima teams additionally served 20 consorting warning notices.

Police raided the properties this morning.
Detective Superintendent Roger Lowe, Commander of the Queensland Police Service Organised Crime Gangs Group and chairman of Taskforce Morpheus said authorities would continue to target organised crime gangs.

