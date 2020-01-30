Menu
Ian Runcie is the men's coach of the Coolum Football Club.
Coach won’t let cancer keep him from passion

Scott Sawyer
30th Jan 2020 12:00 AM
WHEN the call came to help rebuild a once-thriving community football club, Ian Runcie couldn't resist.

The popular long-time soccer coach has missed the game he loved, having spent the past almost two years battling a shock cancer diagnosis.

The former Buderim, Kawana and Nambour-Yandina mentor was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in February, 2018.

But Mr Runcie said doctors had given him the all clear to get back to his passion.

"It's (his condition) very promising at the moment," he said.

"It's been some journey."

He said he couldn't thank medical staff at the Adem Crosby Centre enough for their support, and that of the wider football community, as he battled the cancer.

Mr Runcie said he couldn't put a time frame on when he might be in remission, but he said he was having some strong success with his current treatments.

He said getting back into football would help keep him motivated.

He's taken over as new senior men's coach at Coolum FC, and was eager to try and get locals back supporting the club in droves.

Mr Runcie said not to expect miracle at Coolum, but he would work hard to build a strong base.

He said his wife told him there was only one way the team could go, after finishing on the bottom of the ladder last season.

"I bet the referees will be glad to see me back too," Mr Runcie said, with a laugh.

"I'm looking forward to the challenge."

adem crosby centre coolum football club health ian runcie sunshine coast football
The Sunshine Coast Daily

