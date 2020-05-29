Menu
A CNN reporter is arrested live on air.
News

CNN reporter arrested live on air

by Victoria Craw
29th May 2020 9:00 PM

CNN reporter Omar Jimenez has been arrested live on air during protests in Minneapolis over the death of George Floyd.

The reporter had been covering the protests and was taken into police custody while speaking live to camera, despite identifying himself to officers.

A producer and camera operator were also placed in handcuffs.

MORE: Trump's extraordinary warning to protesters

 

 

In the live footage of the arrest, which occurred around 5:10am local time, Jimenez can be heard explaining to the officers the four of them are "one team."

"We are getting out of your way. Just let us know. Wherever you want us to go we will go."

The team is surrounded by heavily armed State Patrol officers who place the reporter in handcuffs.

"Do you mind telling me why I'm under arrest?" Jimenez says calmly.

An anchor from the studio says "this is an American television reporter … being led away by police officers."

Jimenez is led back behind a line of state patrol officers while the CNN producer steps in to explain "we were just out here reporting."

"I've never seen anything like this" the anchor in the studio says as the camera man is forced to lay down his camera, which is still recording live, and be placed in handcuffs

"If you're just tuning in, this is our camera crew being arrested," the anchor says.

 

Protestors demonstrate outside of a burning police building over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody. Picture: AP Photo/John Minchillo.
Protestors demonstrate outside of a burning police building over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody. Picture: AP Photo/John Minchillo.

 

 

 

Jimenez had previously tweeted the "images out of Minneapolis right now are unbelievable." "Thousands in the streets, a police precinct on fire, fireworks being fired into those flames. All while we wait on whether charges will be filed against the officers involved in the death of George Floyd. #GeorgeFloyd"

More to come.

Originally published as CNN reporter arrested live on air

