CMC will still go ahead despite coronavirus

CMC Rocks QLD has issued a statement regarding the coronavirus and the upcoming festival:

CMC Rocks QLD 2020 will be going ahead as planned, from Wednesday 18 - Sunday 22 March.

We are staying in close contact with the health authorities on any updates and we're taking extra measures to consider the general health and safety of patrons, artists and staff.

Additional handwashing facilities will be available, and we'll have signage reminding everyone to practice good hygiene at the festival. It is strongly advised that patrons supply their own hand sanitiser, a limited range of hygiene items will be available for purchase at the General Store and Pharmacy on site.

At this time, patrons are encouraged to use their best judgment to determine what is appropriate for their own health and wellbeing.

It is an ever-changing situation, we will update our CMC Rocks QLD community with any news.

We look forward to a fun and safe event next week.

