Cloudy Christmas for South-East as North sizzles

SOUTHEAST Queensland can expect a cooler than average Christmas Day as temperatures drop 5C from yesterday's highs after thunderstorms smashed the region overnight.

Cloud cover is expected to blanket the whole of the southeast with Brisbane forecast to be a mild 25C.

But residents in the state's far north won't be so lucky with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting the northwestern parts of the state will hit the high 40s, with Urandanji expected to be the hottest at a sweltering 47C.

"The coldest area is predicted to be Toowoomba with temperatures expected to reach 21C and Applethrope, sitting at about 22C," BOM Senior Forecaster Gabriel Branescu said.

"The temperatures are dependent on the amount of cloud coverage, but it's very likely the coolest areas will be around Lockyer Valley (and) Stanthorpe".

Lightning strikes in Brisbane. Picture: Greg Wah / @TheWah

The severe thunderstorms that smashed the southeast on Christmas Eve caused flash flooding, train cancellations and fallen powerlines across Brisbane and surrounding areas.

The Airport, Gold Coast, Beenleigh and Ferny Grove train lines were stopped in both directions about 6.49pm, leaving some travellers with 90-minute delays.

Energex crews were overworked with "a long list of jobs" as power outages affected about 15,000 residents across the southeast.

Moreton Bay's Kobble Creek recorded about 40mm of rain overnight while Brisbane City and Jindalee saw about 20mm, while parched Toowoomba only received about 7mm.

Mr Branescu said southeast locals have received the bulk of rainfall last night, forecasting between 20 to 60mm of rain to fall across the southeast coast.

"Rain will come off into showers as the bulk of rainfall should shift northerly, to the Wide Bay region and surroundings".

TOP CHRISTMAS TEMPERATURES

Brisbane 25C

Gold Coast 24C

Sunshine Coast 26C

Ipswich 26C

Toowoomba 21C

Cairns 33C

Townsville 33C

Rockhampton 37C

Mackay 33C