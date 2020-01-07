Shock business closure leaves $400K debt

AN iconic Ipswich bakery that went into liquidation last month owes more than $422,000 to family members, national companies and Ipswich small business owners.

Robbo's bakery has been in Karalee since 1993, under the steerage of Andrew 'Robbo' Roberts, and last year opened a second store next to the entrance to Coles.

For 26 years the bakery has sat in its original location while the shopping centre grew dramatically around it.

The doors closed on the two bakeries a matter of days before Christmas, to the shock of people in the area who had watched the bakery become a cornerstone of Karalee.

In a creditor's report obtained by The Queensland Times, the full amount owed to creditors totals $422,776.89

At the time of closure the business declared it only held $88,065 in assets and cash.

All staff were paid their entitlements upon closure of the two shops, and according to the report one of the 27 staff is owed money to the sum of $1346.75.

The new bakery outside Coles opened in May 2019.

Some of those owed money by the now-closed bakeries include $200,000 to J&M Roberts, and $75,000 to A. B. Roberts, both of who are listed as 'related creditors'.

Other companies owed include large suppliers such as Coca-Cola Amatil, and PE foods, plus local suppliers Summerville's Butcher and West Milk in Wulkuraka.

Other debts include more than $18,000 to Coles, and almost $26,000 to Woolworths.

The two shopfronts the bakeries were in, were owned by the supermarket giants.

The Australian Taxation Office is also owed $48,455.94, and Origin almost $3000.

Robbo's was famous for its pies, and finished equal with The Old Fernvale Bakery in a Queensland Times reader's poll, and its range of freshly baked goods have been popular with residents of an area that has witnessed huge growth in the last ten years.

On the Robbo's Facebook page on December 11th the announcement was made to the public.

This decision wasn't made lightly and one of the hardest one I've had to make as it just doesn't effect (sic) me. I would like to thanks (sic) the people of Karalee and surrounding areas for supporting Robbo's for the last 26 1/2 years it's been an absolute pleasure been part of the community. Thank you all

Andrew Roberts.