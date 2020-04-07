Menu
Council News

CLOSED: All beachside carparks shut

by Greg Stolz
7th Apr 2020 3:41 PM
Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate has ordered the closure of every beachside carpark from Main Beach to Coolangatta in another tough measure to combat coronavirus.

The move to close dozens of carparks up and down the Gold Coast follows the Mayor's move to shut three major beaches - Surfers Paradise, The Spit and Coolangatta - from midnight Tuesday.

Cr Tate told a media conference on Tuesday morning he was closing the beachside carparks as a further deterrent.

"We'll shut as many as we can by Easter," he said.

Beach carparks will be closed to prevent people hitting the sand en-masse. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT
"So the message is out there - no point coming to the beach because you won't have anywhere to park."

There are more than 6000 marked beachfront parking bays up and down the Gold Coast, according to the city council.

Carparks on The Spit were closed at the weekend after big crowds flocked to the area.

Cr Tate said on-street parking close to the beaches would remain open.

Crowds are seen enjoying beach conditions on the Gold Coast, Sunday, April 5, 2020. The Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has again warned residents who continue to flout social distancing guidelines. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)
Beaches will not be fenced off when the three major Gold Coast beaches close from midnight tonight.

A surfer walks near barricades at The Spit. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT
Cr Tate said the closure of Surfers, The Spit and Coolangatta aimed at deterring 'out of towners' from coming to the Glitter Strip over Easter.

But it's believed the city council will close beachside carparks rather than try to fence beaches.

However, barricades are expected to be erected on Sea World Drive to block access to The Spit.

Cr Tate said he will review the situation after Easter and hasn't ruled out fencing off beaches or further beach closures.

Originally published as CLOSED: All beachside carparks shut

