Extinction Rebellion protesters shut down Sydney CBD. Picture: Seven News
Environment

Climate elves glue themselves to road

by Frank Chung
20th Dec 2019 8:13 AM

Climate change protesters dressed as elves have superglued themselves to the road on Pitt Street in Sydney's CBD, causing traffic chaos.

The group from Extinction Rebellion have gathered around a makeshift Santa sleigh filled with charcoal, which they spread on the ground.

 

Extinction Rebellion protesters shut down Sydney CBD. Picture: Seven News
Police and emergency services are currently on the scene and attempting to use acetone to remove the protesters, Seven News reports.

A number of people have already been arrested, including one protester dressed as Prime Minister Scott Morrison - who this morning announced he was cutting his holiday short to return home amid the bushfire crisis.

 

