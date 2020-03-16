Claudia Karvan: ‘I wanted to breed dogs or train horses’

c c c c c c c c

Logie award winner Claudia Karvan says she never dreamt of becoming an actress and fell into it by accident.

The Dancing With The Stars favourite, who began acting as a teen, said her parents owned a popular nightclub called Arthur's in Kings Cross during the 1970s which helped her form the right connections.

"Not at all, I wanted to be a dog breeder or a horse trainer," she said of acting.

"My mum wanted me to be a lawyer but because there were so many film industry people frequenting the nightclub, I sort of fell into that industry and had a natural ability for it and that takes you a long way in this industry."

Karvan, 47, has appeared in blockbuster films like Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith and countless hit TV shows including three-time silver Logie award-winning series The Secret Life of Us.

She hasn't ruled out the idea of a reboot 15 years after the TV drama was cancelled.

"Of course, yeah that would be heaven. As long as the original writers were involved because it was all about the brilliant writing," she said.

"I would love to work with Deb Mailman again and Samuel [Johnson] and the whole crew.

"I just love Dr. Alex Christensen, I think she'd be a brain surgeon by now … she would've moved on from removing haemorrhoids. The show was really refreshing, so honest and direct. It was a bit of a groundbreaker."

Karvan with Samuel Johnson and Deborah Mailman in The Secret Life of Us.

The mother-of-two has been a surprising breakout star on DWTS and incredibly, she has no dance experiencing.

"Not at all. It's always been my Kryptonite!" she laughed.

"I take a long time to absorb [choreography] and I tend to make things more complicated than they actually are."

Karvan has been a surprise breakout star on DWTS.

It appears hard work is paying off for Karvan, who has consistently pushed herself during rehearsals with her partner Aric Yegudkin.

"Your bones are tired. Some days I feel like my body's made of lead but it's been so exciting mentally and psychologically because there so much learning, growth, so much new territory to be explored," she said.

"I'm loving that part of it. I think we're doing like eight hours a day but we started out doing three, so it's kind of growing organically the whole process."

Dancing With The Stars airs Sunday at 7:30pm on Channel 10.

Karvan with Vince Colosimo in The Secret Life Of Us.