David Kitchen posing at Ballistic Brewing. (AAP Image/Josh Woning)
City goes Ballistic for its new venue

Andrew Korner
, andrew.korner@qt.com.au
2nd Jan 2020 7:00 AM
IPSWICH’S newest brewery bar and restaurant has lived up to its name since opening late October.

When Brisbane brewer Dave Kitchen decided on Springfield’s former Central Tavern as the site for his third southeast Queensland venue, he knew it would be popular.

But the Ballistic Bar, Brewery and Kitchen owner has been blown away by how much people from Springfield and beyond have responded.

Venue manager Wade Curtis said the public had lapped up the new venue, with business exceeding their own expectations by about 30 per cent in the first two months.

“The big thing for us is how well it has been received by the public,” Mr Curtis said.

“Even in the days between Christmas and New Year, when we expected it to be quiet, it has been flat out.”

The family-friendly venue makes the most of the nearby grassed area, putting on lawn games for kids and parents.

There is also live music and the venue has hosted dozens of functions already.

The decision to name a beer after Springfield has also worked wonders, with kegs of Ballistic’s Springfield Pilsner selling like hot cakes.

“We sold 60 cartons of Springfield Pilsner in the week before Christmas,” Mr Curtis said.

“It is also the top selling beer on tap at the Springfield venue.”

The Springfield Pilsner is expected to rate highly in the GABS Festival Hottest 100 craft beers poll, to be announced on January 25.

Connoisseurs can votes up until January 17.

