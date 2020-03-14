City cop sacked for using excessive force

A police officer from Townsville has been stood down after an investigation found he used excessive force against a juvenile in custody. Picture: File

A police officer stood down in the Northern Region earlier this week has been confirmed to be from Townsville.

The 53-year-old senior constable was dismissed from the force on Tuesday after an investigation found he used excessive force against a juvenile in custody.

The officer was working in the Townsville Station watch house at the time of the incident in April 2018.

The incident was investigated by the Ethical Standards Commission and the man was dealt with by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

Townsville District Acting Chief Superintendent Glen Pointing stood by the decision, saying police had to maintain a high standard for the community.

"Anything that is reported of our own people we look at with a fine-tooth comb to ensure it does not happen again," he said.

"Our main job is community safety and we have to keep with those extremely high standards that come with the job."

The dismissal comes just weeks after a police officer tasered a disabled girl at a Townsville school.

Queensland Police Service said in a statement the police officer acted in defence when the girl allegedly came at him with a cricket bat.

Police have been tight-lipped about the incident as a mandatory review into the officer's use of force got underway after the incident.

The officer remained at work and police were standing by their employee.