Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The man accused of the Christchurch massacre in 2019 has changed his plea to guilty.
The man accused of the Christchurch massacre in 2019 has changed his plea to guilty.
Crime

Christchurch terrorist pleads guilty

26th Mar 2020 8:48 AM

The Australian man behind the Christchurch terror attack that killed 51 people has changed his plea to guilty, admitting he orchestrated the shootings at two mosques.

Brenton Tarrant was charged with 51 counts of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder and one terrorism charge over the March 15, 2019 attacks.

He originally pleaded not guilty but alerted his plea this morning, avoiding the need for a trial.

The matter will now proceed to sentencing, but a date is yet to be set.

More to come

More Stories

Show More
christchurch massacre court crime editors picks shooting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Businesses prepare for future in face of virus uncertainty

        premium_icon Businesses prepare for future in face of virus uncertainty

        News Some businesses are doing all they can to survive, while others have already closed their doors.

        How you can help save our local businesses

        How you can help save our local businesses

        News How you can still purchase from local shops

        How gyms are moving workouts outside and online

        premium_icon How gyms are moving workouts outside and online

        News Gyms and personal trainers have also felt the pain of coronavirus restrictions

        Prison officer tests positive for COVID-19

        premium_icon Prison officer tests positive for COVID-19

        News The prison has been placed into lockdown and all staff are being contacted.