WATCH: Chris Hemsworth’s ultimate iso-workout

The coronavirus crisis may have taken away our gym sessions and bootcamps but it's also delivered some positives for exercise enthusiasts, including the opportunity to work out with Chris Hemsworth.

The Aussie star stepped up when gyms across Australia were closed, giving away free access to his fitness app for six weeks.

The app - which is called Centr and costs $29.99 a month normally - hosts a wealth of information for fitness lovers, gives users access to workouts crafted by some of the industry's finest trainers, healthy recipes and heaps of tips and advice.

While the Hollywood actor doesn't lead any of the workout videos himself, he's previously revealed he uses the workouts to keep himself in shape.

So if you've found yourself a bit stuck for ideas since Australia's social distancing measures came into place, it's a great place for some serious workout inspiration.

Chris Hemsworth is known for his love of fitness and now he’s sharing it with Aussies for free after gyms were shut down.

WORKOUTS YOU'LL FIND ON CENTR

The app has really moved fast to adapt to its users current situation, posting workouts that need little to no equipment at all.

Chris shared a workout video on his IGTV account this week with trainer Luke Zocchi that shows how you can get "creative" and put yourself through some serious paces using things around the house.

"This is the world's greatest in-home workout," Chris says with a grin in the short clip.

While Zocchi completes the six round workout using dumbbells, Chris uses two bottles of laundry detergent.

The pair use the items to complete a push-up to overhead press before moving into tricep dips using a chair and squats while holding the laundry basket. Other movements the pair complete include mountain climbers and jumping squats.

You can navigate yourself easily on the app to find what you're looking for, whether it's a self-guided HIIT workout or a coached pilates video.

One video that has proved popular is a home workout you can do with kids with trainer Bobby Hollard Hanton.

The five-minute video, which Bobby filmed with his daughter, received heaps of praise from parents on Instagram who said their kids loved joining in with the circuit. It features press ups, lunges and squats.

You can also find guided mediation videos with Chris's wife Elsa Pataky and Tahl Rinsky, a Byron Bay based yoga teacher, to help find balance during this stressful time.

You can find heaps of different workouts on the app, including ones where no equipment is needed. Picture: Greg Funnell

TRAINERS WHO WILL MAKE YOU SWEAT

On the app itself you can pick from multiple workouts from Chris's trainers, a line-up that includes former Biggest Loser host Tiffiny Hall, legendary HIIT teacher Da Rulk (who got Chris into shape for his first Thor movie) and the newest addition Ashley Joi, a famous track runner who coaches LA's finest.

His personal trainer turned best mate Luke Zocchi also supplies a bunch of different workouts too, mostly offering users fast, high-impact workouts that only take 28 minutes.

Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky are set to launch a health and fitness App, Centr, in February 2019. Picture: Greg Funnell

MEAL PLANS AND NUTRITION

Subscription to Chris's health and fitness routine comes with full meal plans and weekly shopping lists that you can tailor to your dietary preferences including vegetarian, gluten-free, vegan, and pescetarian.

There's also an option to generate a shopping list for the week, which with everyone limiting their trips to the supermarket at the moment is a feature that could come in handy.

Just like the trainers, there are faces you'll recognise in this section too, with former MasterChef contestant turned NYC-based restaurant owner Dan Churchill creating recipes for the app, as well as Chris's personal chef Sergio Perera.

The app is easy to navigate and features workouts and recipes. Picture: Supplied

A quick scroll shows up some tasty options such as healthy jerk chicken, Mexican prawn salad and four ingredient zucchini and haloumi patties. Yum.

Other meal ideas you'll find on the app include a choc mint smoothie bowl, spaghetti and meatballs and a variety of low-calorie pizzas.

There are also snack ideas, such as carrot cake bliss balls and desserts like sticky date puddings.

I wonder how many calories Chris burned during this workout? Picture: Instagram

DOES THE PROGRAM WORK?

Despite being a dad of three, Chris Hemsworth definitely didn't have a dad bod to start with - but does this routine work for normal Aussies too?

Since Centr launched in 2019, several success stories have been shared online, including that of Cindy who lost 12.2kg and totally transformed her life.

"When I started Centr, I couldn't do push-ups from my toes, sit-thrus, double-unders, criss-crosses, one handed burpees, one-handed push-ups, the crow pose, or stand up from sitting on the floor without using my hands. Now I can do all of those things," she said on Instagram back in January.

Lacoln has lost 9kg adopting Chris Hemsworth’s fitness routine. Picture: Instagram

Lacoln has also experienced success working out like Chris, losing 9kg and dropped to under 18 per cent body fat.

"Apparently I now fall into the athlete category! Me?? I have never been in that category in my life and didn't think I ever would be," she said at the start of the year.

"I have not only seen my body completely transform, but my strength and capabilities as well - every time I heard one of the trainers mention push-ups I wanted to scream until one day I was like 'Oh wait, I can do them now'."

The offer to gain six-weeks access to Centr ends at 6pm tomorrow (April 6).

Originally published as Chris Hemsworth's ultimate iso-workout