Chilling podcasts about Ipswich crime

The Murder of Sian Kingi

A cold case that rocked the nation. The murder of Sian Kingi involved a botched kidnapping attempt and Ipswich police.

Sian Kingi was a 12-year-old New Zealand Australian girl of Māori descent who was abducted, raped and murdered in Noosa, Queensland in November 1987. Barrie John Watts and Valmae Faye Beck were convicted in 1988 of the much-publicised crime.

**This picture has a scanned reverse – see associated content at the bottom of the details window** Barrie Watts, charged with the rape and murder of Sian Kingi in 1987.

The Gatton Tragedy

In 1989 three siblings were murdered in neighbouring Gatton. No one could imagine anyone wanting to hurt any members of the upstanding Murphy family. So could the crime have been committed by an outsider, or was there a darker side to the family hidden under their veneer of respectability?

What Happened to Leanne Holland?

The most tragic cold case in Queensland’s history, the murder of Leanne Holland gripped the nation when she was found buried in Redbank Plains. Graham Stafford, her sister’s live-in boyfriend, was convicted of her murder. Stafford had his conviction quashed as a miscarriage of justice after serving 14 years in prison.

The case of Leanne Holland is one of the most touched upon in Australian crime podcasts.

Graham Stafford at his home on the Sunshine Coast, who was wrongly convicted of the murder of schoolgirl Leanne Holland 25 years ago has requested an inquest into her death. Photo Lachie Millard

The Murder of Allison Baden Clay

One of the most covered murder cases in recent times the case of Allison Baden Clay gripped Queensland and the rest of the nation.

Alison’s body was discovered on 30 April 2012, ten days after she was reported missing by her husband, Gerard Baden-Clay. On 13 June 2012, Gerard was charged with murder and interfering with a corpse. Her funeral was in Ipswich on May 11.

Allison Baden-Clay – picture supplied

