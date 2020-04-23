Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
AN OCEAN Shores man will remain behind bars until May, after his bail was refused in the Tweed Heads Local Court on Wednesday
AN OCEAN Shores man will remain behind bars until May, after his bail was refused in the Tweed Heads Local Court on Wednesday Michael Doyle
Crime

Child sex assault accused appears in court

Jodie Callcott
22nd Apr 2020 4:03 PM | Updated: 4:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A RETIRED farmer who was charged with sexually assaulting a child has returned to court.

The man in his 70s was charged with nine offences including sexual intercourse with a child under 10.

It is alleged the offences happened in the Northern Rivers between January 2014 and December 2019.

Court documents stated the last offence allegedly happened between midnight on November 30 and 9am, December 1, 2019.

The man was arrested on December 12 and refused bail at Tweed Heads Police Station.

During a bail application hearing on December 18, the Darling Downs man told the court he was the primary carer for his wife.

The man's defence lawyer, Michael McMillan, told the court his client lived on a property about 35 minutes' drive from the nearest hospital where his wife received treatment.

He was granted bail under the condition the man reported to police every week, stayed at least 10km away from the victim and agreed to forfeit $10,000 if he broke those conditions.

His case was back in Tweed Heads Local Court yesterday, after a charge certification was filed and a date was set for a case conference.

The case was adjourned to June 17 for a brief status mention.

child sex assault charges twdcourt twdcrime twdnews
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New rental laws passed among string of measures

        premium_icon New rental laws passed among string of measures

        Health A string of emergency response measures to the COVID-19 pandemic, including laws to protect tenants struggling to pay rent, have been passed in State Parliament.

        Farmers band together to save struggling iconic zoo

        premium_icon Farmers band together to save struggling iconic zoo

        Pets & Animals Farmers are collecting donations to support the struggling zoo

        Online service keeping Ipswich’s most vulnerable moving

        premium_icon Online service keeping Ipswich’s most vulnerable moving

        News An Ipswich-based allied health business is ensuring clients stay active during...

        Mayor thanks region for efforts during pandemic

        premium_icon Mayor thanks region for efforts during pandemic

        News 'While we are seeing positive signs, this isn’t over yet'