Cheapest place to fill your tank in Ipswich

FUEL prices have started to creep back up in parts of Ipswich with some petrol stations charging more than 130 cents per litre.

According to RACQ, a fair fuel price would be about 117.6 cents per litre and with high prices they have advised drivers to wait to fill their tanks if they can.

Metro West Ipswich had the cheapest fuel in the 4305 postcode yesterday at 109 cents per litre.

Here’s what other service stations were offering:

Blackstone Store: 117.9

Liberty Yamanto: 118.9

Caltex Woolworths Booval: 134.9

United Booval: 134.9

7-Eleven Silkstone: 134.9

Caltex Leichhardt: 134.9

Coles Express Bremer: 134.9

7 Eleven North Ipswich: 135.4