Charges over theft of firefighting equipment

TWO men allegedly linked to the theft of equipment being used in firefighting operations at Swansea have been charged.

Two chainsaws and about 100L of petrol were stolen from Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service and Sustainable Timber Tasmania vehicles overnight on Saturday.

A number of other burglaries in the area were also reported to police, with a Swansea

resident reportedly disturbing a man and woman at the scene of one incident.

Three suspects, all of Hobart, were arrested after police intercepted two cars containing allegedly stolen property.

The first vehicle was detected in Swansea on Sunday and the other in Triabunna on Monday.

A 39-year-old man has been charged with burglary and stealing offences, while a 36-year-old man has been charged with serious traffic offences.

A 38-year-old woman will be proceeded against for unlawful possession of property.

Police are yet to find the two stolen chainsaws - a Stihl 044 and Stihl 046.

Officers are also looking to identify the owners of some of the stolen property, including fishing equipment, a mountain bike and hand tools.

Investigations are continuing and anyone with information should contact police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000 or crimestopperstas.com.au