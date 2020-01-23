Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Charges after kangaroo beaten to death

by Phoebe Loomes
23rd Jan 2020 1:16 PM

POLICE have charged a young man with animal cruelty after being made aware of a viral video showing a kangaroo being viciously beaten as it lay on the ground.

The video, which was called "disgusting" online, shows a man wearing green shorts repeatedly punching a kangaroo that appeared to be badly injured. The vicious attack on the marsupial was filmed and shared to social media in recent days. According to NSW Police, "those filming cheered and laughed" as the animal was being beaten.

The kangaroo in the video died following the vicious attack, according to a statement from NSW Police.

Video shared on social media shows the man repeatedly punching the animal. Picture: 7 News
Video shared on social media shows the man repeatedly punching the animal. Picture: 7 News

Police were made aware of the video yesterday after it began circulating online.

Officers from Murray River Police District started an investigation into the incident. They said in a statement they received information indicating the attack took place in the Woomargama National Park, south of the small town of Holbrook in southern NSW, in late January 2019. The area is between Albury and Wagga Wagga.

About 4pm yesterday, a man, 18, contacted police regarding the incident, and he was later arrested at his home in Holbrook.

Police took the young man to Holbrook Police Station, where he was charged with commit an act of cruelty upon an animal and harm or attempt to harm a protected animal.

He was granted bail and will appear at Holbrook Local Court on March 12.

Investigations are continuing, and police indicated a second person was expected to face charges over the act of cruelty.

Kangaroos are a protected species in Australia, and it is illegal to harm them, unless granted a specific licence.

NSW Police said the roo died after the attack. Picture: 7 News
NSW Police said the roo died after the attack. Picture: 7 News
A man has now been charged. Picture: 7 News
A man has now been charged. Picture: 7 News

More Stories

Show More
animal cruelty animals beaten to death crime kangaroo wildlife

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Premier wants maverick MP to stay

        premium_icon Premier wants maverick MP to stay

        Politics Annastacia Palaszczuk has described Bundamba MP Jo-Ann Miller as a member of her team but said any decision on running for local government should be made soon.

        • 23rd Jan 2020 12:33 PM
        Dating apps only reinforce bad relationship habits

        premium_icon Dating apps only reinforce bad relationship habits

        News But a relationship expert says successful, long-term relationships can easily be...

        • 23rd Jan 2020 12:10 PM
        Police warning for those holding back info on fatal hit run

        Police warning for those holding back info on fatal hit run

        Crime Police desperate to find the car that killed Julie Thomsen.

        • 23rd Jan 2020 12:04 PM
        We found Ipswich’s worst Tinder profiles

        premium_icon We found Ipswich’s worst Tinder profiles

        Offbeat Traversing the world of dating apps can be like strolling through a minefield.

        • 23rd Jan 2020 12:00 PM