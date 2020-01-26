Chaos as protester rushes stage at Invasion Day rally

CHAOTIC scenes have erupted at an Invasion day rally in Brisbane's CBD, after a protester rushed the stage during a speech.

During the incident at Queens Park, the man shouting "who do you think you are" was pushed off the stage.

Amid the scuffle, nearby protesters tried to stop camera crews and photographers capturing the chaos.

A protestor (centre) is seen being led away by the Police during the Invasion Day rally in Brisbane. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England

The march resumed shortly after, with organisers urging participants not to resort to violence.

It comes as an estimated 500 people gathered in the city to mark January 26, the anniversary of European colonisation of the Australian continent.

Protestors are seen during the Invasion Day rally in Brisbane. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England

Indigenous Australians have long called Australia Day celebrations insensitive, saying European settlement is an invasion.

Crowds at the march have chanted "Always was, always will be Aboriginal land".

Sam Watson, grandson of Indigenous activist Sam Watson, paid tribute to his grandfather in a moving speech.

Organiser Boe Spearim says January 26, which marks the anniversary of the arrival of the First Fleet, felt more like a funeral for many First Nations people.

The Invasion Day march is expected to end at Musgrave Park in South Brisbane. Australia Day celebrations in are going ahead across the state despite forecasts of severe storms across the Gulf Country, the northwest, central west and northern Goldfields, and showers in the southeast on Sunday.

The Invasion Day rally organised by Warriors of the Aboriginal Resistance and the Brisbane Aboriginal Sovereign Embassy.

Elsewhere in Brisbane, live music will kick off at the South Bank Parklands from 2pm, with a fireworks display from 7.30pm.

Celebrations will continue across 370 parks spread over the city, with the council providing free barbecues for anyone who wants to cook up a feast outdoors.

Further south, in Logan, 150 people will be welcomed as new Australians in a citizenship ceremony on Sunday.

The city's top citizen and top young citizen will also be revealed. In Cairns, women's advocate Yolonde Entsch was this week recognised as the city's Citizen of the Year for her dedication to empowering disadvantaged women in Cairns, Doomadgee and Papua New Guinea.

Gold Coast revellers can enjoy rounds of beach volleyball or an official pool party at the Aquatic Centre in Southport, while fireworks kick off at 7.45pm. Donations are being collected on site for volunteer firefighters and communities grappling with drought, while Wildcare Australia is running a pouch decorating activity for rescued joeys that have been affected by the bushfires.