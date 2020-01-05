Changes to council meetings ahead of March elections

THE final meeting of the current Ipswich City Council, minus mayor and councillors, will be held on March 24.

The local government elections will be held four days later, with the first committee meetings of the new council possibly mid to late April.

Meetings after March 2020 will be determined by the incoming council at the post-election meeting to be held in April at a time yet to be determined.

Incoming interim administrator Steve Greenwood will hold committee meetings on January 21, with a full council meeting on January 28.

Council is expected to go into caretaker mode around mid-February and the council will only hold council meetings, not committee meetings.

The council advises with the new incoming council, the way meetings are held could change.

The focus of the February and March council meetings will be on making decisions to continue the ongoing operations of council.

The council must also avoid making major policy decisions, unless approved by the Local Government Minister and other decisions that may bind an incoming council.

There will be a significant change to committee and council meetings beyond March 2020 with a new Meeting Conduct Policy adopted by council in December.

General conduct during meetings together with conflicts of interest and material personal interests are covered under this policy.

Public participation sessions will be available during each monthly council meeting.

“The purpose of this is to allow members of the community to raise issues relating to council’s strategies and policies. Specifically, matters raised must relate to council’s strategies, functions, policies, budget and/or resources allocated towards achievement of … the Advance Ipswich community plan,” interim administrator Greg Chemello said.