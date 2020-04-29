‘CCTV key’: Teens arrested after crime spate, hooning

Teens allegedly trashed the Noosa Pirates junior footy fields causing at least a couple of thousand dollars worth of damage. Club president Greg Christensen was not happy. Photo: John McCutcheon

A 14-YEAR-OLD accused of threatening a witness with a baseball bat is among five teenagers charged after a crime spree in a tight-knit town.

Cooroy Police Station officer in charge Mal Scott said a CCTV security system was key to solving several crimes across Cooroy this month.

Police received reports of homes and cars being entered and items being stolen across the town in early April.

They arrested the 14-year-old and his 15-year-old co-accused, from Imbil, who were charged with multiple enter premises, vehicle and stealing offences.

"The 14-year-old Cooroy youth has also been charged with going armed in public to cause fear when he allegedly threatened a 23-year-old man with a baseball bat after being confronted by witnesses during the commission of one of the offences," Sergeant Scott said.

"The youths were apprehended shortly after committing the offences by Cooroy police.

"Evidence was then gathered which included CCTV footage of the juveniles leaving the scene of the offences and also from witnesses who observed the youths committing the offences."

Cooroy Chamber of Commerce and the Cooroy Police had rallied for a CCTV system in a bid to deter crime.

The CCC was awarded a $200,000 grant for the project in 2017.

"Once again, the Cooroy CCTV security camera system proved instrumental in the solving of these offences as it has done on many other occasions since being installed just over three years ago," Sgt Scott said.

"It is also pleasing to note that several members of the public were prepared to confront the youths and call the police when they witnessed the youths acting suspiciously early in the morning."

The CCTV system was also key in solving a separate incident at Noosa Pirates' junior rugby league fields.

Noosa Pirates Rugby League club faced a huge clean-up bill.

Police will allege a car hooned across the main field about 11.30pm on April 14, spinning its wheels, ripping up up turf and digging deep furrows.

"The damage required extensive repair work by the club's volunteers," Sgt Scott said.

"Like most other sporting organisations, the club is going through hard times at present so the timing of this damage was a real kick in the guts for the club.

"What the perpetrators of this crime didn't bank on was the community spirit turning their attention to catching the culprits with three youths quickly identified by police and the Noosa Child Protection Investigation Unit identifying and charging two 15-year-olds and a 17-year-old youth with the damage."

Delays in the court system due to Covid-19 mean the teenagers are expected to face Maroochydore Children's Court later this year.