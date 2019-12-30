CBD cops art injection by transforming concrete wall

THE first major piece of public art commissioned by the Ipswich City Council is breathing new life into the city transforming the large wall in Ellenborough St alongside the cinema.

The concrete tiles, which last year were covered with faded pictures of Hollywood movie stars, has been transformed into an eye-catching and colourful mural.

This mural is the first of three planned as part of the Public Art Strategy and Plan for the Nicholas St redevelopment in the CBD.

Council engaged specialist public art consultant Simon Koger of iAM to plan the new arty look for the CBD.

The theme for the artwork at the Nicholas St redevelopment is Shine, which aims to connect to the growth and evolution of Ipswich’s history and culture.

The next site to have a large format mural will be the façade at 143 Brisbane St, which is the large council-owned building at the top of Nicholas St.

There will also be an Indigenous mural on the shade structure in the civic space still under construction.

Ipswich City Council acting CEO Sean Madigan said the new mural in Ellenborough St was just the start.

“We want to enhance Ipswich’s CBD by bringing to life spaces that are currently unused,” he said.

Interest was sought from across Australia for a list of artists to undertake the Ellenborough St project.

A selection panel then narrowed it down to four before deciding on Queensland born artist Sam Songialo.

Mr Songialo’s design has a contemporary and futuristic aesthetic.

“I like to work site specifically, so I quite liked how this wall was made up of squares, so my design for the wall used those squares and the architecture to inform what it would be,” Mr Songialo said.

“It’s retro future, that’s my vibe.”