Cautious Mackay gym-goer dons full hazmat suit

A CAUTIOUS gym-goer has been snapped exercising at a Mackay gym in full protective gear.

Mackay gym-goers were bemused when a man donning full hazmat protective gear arrived for his work out.

The bizarre photos taken yesterday surfaced as the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Queensland jumps to 78 overnight.

Gyms across the state have issued coronavirus warnings and are advising visitors to practice good hygiene and avoid contact with others.

Mackay gym-goers were bemused when a man donning full hazmat protective gear arrived for his work out.

In the images, the man can be seen wearing a head-to-toe hazmat suit that covers his hands and feet, while using equipment.

A gym-goer who witnessed the spectacle said the man, who was also wearing a large face mask, did weights during his visit.

Gyms across the Mackay region have enacted extra hygiene precautions to combat the risk of the virus.

READ MORE: COVID-19 reignites calls for Mackay bulk-billing GPs