Cash flows for enviro projects in Scenic Rim

PROJECTS to protect threatened species, eliminate invasive weeds and restore native habitat have received more than $100,000 from Scenic Rim Regional Council’s Environmental Grants Program for 2019-2020.

The council has approved funds totalling $101,217 for 29 projects to help community groups, landowners and not-for-profit organisations improve the environment.

Scenic Rim Mayor Greg Christensen said the grant requests showed how committed Scenic Rim residents were in maintaining the region’s spectacular scenery.

“Council received a total of 34 applications requesting more than $183,000 – almost twice the budget allocation for the year – showing the tremendous interest from the wider community in contributing to the enhancement of our region’s natural environment,” Cr Christensen said.

“In assessing applications, the council aimed to provide maximum value to the community by supporting the widest range of worthwhile projects and so some grant requests have received partial funding.”

The treatment of invasive weeds, which contribute to the erosion of stream banks and pose a threat to native plants and animals, was a priority for many grant applicants throughout the region.

The environmental grants will provide for projects targeting invasive weeds at Moogerah, Kalbar, and Maroon. The grants will also support a survey of endangered quoll populations within key areas and for a koala care workshop in Beaudesert.

“The council is pleased to be able to support the efforts of Scenic Rim community groups and landowners who play a major role in protecting our region’s world-class biodiversity and the many rare and threatened species with which we share our spectacular environment,” Cr Christensen said.