Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
NO CASES: No new confirmed cases in the West Moreton region have been identified by QHealth today.
NO CASES: No new confirmed cases in the West Moreton region have been identified by QHealth today.
News

CASE UPDATE: No new cases for West Moreton

Ali Kuchel
6th Apr 2020 3:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE West Moreton region’s number of confirmed coronavirus cases continues to plateau, with no new cases reported today.

QHealth released its total confirmed case updates today, with just 14 new patients identified in Queensland.

The West Moreton region remains constant at 37 reported cases – one of which is in the Lockyer, one in the Somerset one in the Scenic Rim and seven in Brisbane suburbs.

The remaining cases are in Ipswich.

QHealth said contact tracing was underway for the 14 new cases, and the community would be notified if any public health alerts were required.

The majority of cases are from patients who have travelled overseas or come into contact with a confirmed case who had travelled overseas.

coronavirusgatton coronavirusipwich west moreton
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lifeline for new pet owners during stay home call

        premium_icon Lifeline for new pet owners during stay home call

        News Education doesn't stop - even for dogs. There's a new way owners and their four-legged friends can attend puppy school from the comfort of home.

        Late-night pole crash puts woman in hospital

        premium_icon Late-night pole crash puts woman in hospital

        News Woman requires hospitalisation after vehicle crashed into pole

        IN COURT: Full names of 25 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 25 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court

        The COVID-19 heroes holding our region together

        premium_icon The COVID-19 heroes holding our region together

        Health A month ago, their jobs were just like anyone else’s, but now these everyday people...