CASE UPDATE: No new cases for West Moreton

THE West Moreton region’s number of confirmed coronavirus cases continues to plateau, with no new cases reported today.

QHealth released its total confirmed case updates today, with just 14 new patients identified in Queensland.

The West Moreton region remains constant at 37 reported cases – one of which is in the Lockyer, one in the Somerset one in the Scenic Rim and seven in Brisbane suburbs.

The remaining cases are in Ipswich.

QHealth said contact tracing was underway for the 14 new cases, and the community would be notified if any public health alerts were required.

The majority of cases are from patients who have travelled overseas or come into contact with a confirmed case who had travelled overseas.