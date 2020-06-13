Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Sources say Tiger King’s Carole Baskin has been offered a lucrative new deal to make her TV return on a hit reality show. Picture: Netflix.
Sources say Tiger King’s Carole Baskin has been offered a lucrative new deal to make her TV return on a hit reality show. Picture: Netflix.
TV

Carole Baskin’s ‘big-money’ reality TV deal

by Andy Halls
13th Jun 2020 8:16 PM

I'm A Celeb bosses have offered Tiger King star Carole Baskin a big money deal to take part in this year's series, according to reports by The Sun.

They are desperate to have one of the stars of Netflix's lockdown hit Tiger King in the jungle.

Carole, 59, is a cult figure with viewers after going toe to toe with zoo operator Joe Exotic, 57.

She has been the subject of conspiracy theories over the disappearance of her second husband Don Lewis - who Joe has accused her of killing.

Baskin has always denied the claims.

View this post on Instagram

Matching Socks 👣

A post shared by carole baskin (@carolbaskinofficial) on

Eccentric Joe is now in jail serving a 22-year term for a plot to kill Carole - CEO of Big Cat Rescue.

Streaming giant Netflix said 64 million households globally have watched the documentary series since it came out in March.

It follows big cat owners, breeders and conservationists in the US - with a focus on the feud between Joe and Carole.

Carole is a cult figure with viewers after going toe to toe with zoo operator Joe Exotic. Picture: Supplied.
Carole is a cult figure with viewers after going toe to toe with zoo operator Joe Exotic. Picture: Supplied.

 

A TV source said: "Jungle producers have made a formal approach and hope she will do it."

ITV said: "All names at this stage are speculation."

This article originally appeared on the Sun and was reproduced here with permission

Originally published as Carole Baskin's 'big-money' reality TV deal

Joe is now in jail serving a 22-year term for a plot to kill Carole — CEO of Big Cat Rescue. Picture: Supplied.
Joe is now in jail serving a 22-year term for a plot to kill Carole — CEO of Big Cat Rescue. Picture: Supplied.

More Stories

Show More
netflix offbeat television tiger king

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New Op Shop here to help

        premium_icon New Op Shop here to help

        News New Op shop opens during COVID-19 to support the community

        Tribute lights up the sky for local hero

        premium_icon Tribute lights up the sky for local hero

        News 'It was a way for the community to say bye to Steve'

        PM apologises for 'no slavery' comments, blasts protestors

        premium_icon PM apologises for 'no slavery' comments, blasts protestors

        Breaking Scott Morrison is updating Australians on the fight against COVID-19

        Blood bank says thank you

        premium_icon Blood bank says thank you

        News Ipswich resident recognised for huge blood donation milestone