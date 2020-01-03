Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
BURNED OUT: Police were called to a vehicle fire at the intersection of Northbrook Parkway and Wivenhoe Somerset Road, Bryden.
BURNED OUT: Police were called to a vehicle fire at the intersection of Northbrook Parkway and Wivenhoe Somerset Road, Bryden.
News

Car up in flames after suspected hooning gone wrong

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
3rd Jan 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IN THE early hours of New Year’s Day – and following a smooth New Year’s Eve – police were called to a car on fire in Bryden.

When police arrived at the scene, the car was abandoned and its registration plates had been removed.

The car was found at the crossroads between Northbrook Parkway and Wivenhoe Somerset Road, an intersection dubbed “Glorious T intersection” and referred to as a “nightclub” on Google Maps.

Lowood Police Station’s Acting Senior Sergeant Dale Gough said the car may have been the result of “hooning gone wrong”.

“It looks like they might have been doing burnouts and something has gone amiss,” Sen-Sgt Gough said.

“There was no one at the scene and at this stage it’s still under investigation.”

Despite the car fire, Sen-Sgt Gough said New Year’s Eve had been quiet and residents in the division deserved accolades.

“Minimal disturbances were attended by police,” he said.

While law enforcement everywhere prepared for a infamously-busy period, Lowood Police found they were called to just six disturbances during the two-day period.

“We always expect the worst, hope for the best and plan and roster for any contingencies that may occur,” he said.

“But, in this instance, it was a very well behaved time period.”

He said New Year’s Eve was a time for higher than usual rates of alcohol-related disturbances.

“We just police it as usual but we always roster extra for those busier time periods, just in case,” he said.

“But everyone behaved relatively well, so our police were able to proactively patrol.”

2020 car fire crimes lowood police new years eve somerset region
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        For goodness sakes, please be nice to people on the internet

        premium_icon For goodness sakes, please be nice to people on the internet

        Opinion While we can’t read minds while flying our helicopter, what we do have is immediate access to basically all knowledge.

        First home buyers can crack into market sooner

        premium_icon First home buyers can crack into market sooner

        Property 'Check the eligibility criteria now to see whether you qualify'

        76 businesses that opened and closed in Ipswich this year

        premium_icon 76 businesses that opened and closed in Ipswich this year

        Business It’s been a tumultuous year for business with some of the city’s staple employers...

        One driver busted almost 3 times legal limit from 800 RBTs

        premium_icon One driver busted almost 3 times legal limit from 800 RBTs

        News Police from the Ipswich area praised the behaviour of revellers across the region...