Car fire in Labrador on Sunday January 12.
News

Car engulfed in flames in early morning blaze

by JACOB MILEY
12th Jan 2020 10:16 AM
A CAR was engulfed by flames early this morning after a possible electrical fault.

Emergency services were called to corner of Broad and Muir streets at Labrador about 4am after being alerted to the blaze.

When crews arrived they quickly put out the fire, before leaving the vehicle with police.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed the fire was not suspicious.

The spokesman said fire crews determined the blaze started in the left headlight of the vehicle and could have been electrical related.

