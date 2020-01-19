Driver critical after car crashes off lookout

A DRIVER has been left critically injured and his car a crumpled wreck after the vehicle careened off Point Danger lookout early this morning.

Emergency services were called to the Coolangatta headland about 4.40am.

The aftermath of the crash at Point Danger lookout early this morning. Picture: Queensland Ambulance Service

The vehicle had crashed over the lookout and fallen metres down onto the rocks.

Paramedics from Queensland Ambulance Service treated a man believed to be aged in his 40s at the scene.

He was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition, suffering undisclosed injuries.

Critical care and high acuity paramedics were also required.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services personnel had to work to free the man in what an ambulance spokeswoman described as a "logistical nightmare".

Police were still investigating the cause of the crash about 7.30am, a Queensland Police spokeswoman said.

The aftermath of the crash at Point Danger lookout early this morning. Picture: Queensland Ambulance Service

The car was still on the rocks at the bottom of the lookout this morning.

Authorities were working to remove the vehicle.