Council News

Candidates, voters told to prepare before election day

Lachlan Mcivor
24th Jan 2020 4:00 PM
THOSE intending to run in the upcoming Ipswich City Council election are being reminded of their obligations before election day on March 28.

Nominations for candidates for councillor and mayoral positions will be open from the publication of the Notice of Election on February 22 until noon on March 3.

Details of candidates will be published on the Electoral Commission of Queensland's website.

The ECQ will conduct a random draw to determine the order in which candidates appear on ballot papers on March 4.

An ECQ spokesperson said there are a number of steps that announced candidates need to follow.

"This includes opening a dedicated bank account, completing their mandatory training, and disclosing all gifts and loans received and expenditure incurred," they said.

The ECQ will review candidates' how-to-vote cards from March 4 to March 19.

Postal vote applications close at 7pm on March 16.

Voters have until 5pm February 28 to update their enrolment to a new name or address or to enrol for the first time.

The State Government has introduced new legislative requirements for candidates contesting elections, including requiring that all candidates contesting the local government elections complete mandatory training.

Further information about this training is available on the Department of Local Government, Racing and Multicultural Affairs website.

ipswich city council ipswichvotes2020 local government election
Ipswich Queensland Times

