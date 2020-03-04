Candidates voice thoughts on street name changes

DIVISION three candidates were asked if they would remove the names of former councillors from the roads and bridges in the local government area, if they were elected.

A new policy was introduced last year which would prevent Ipswich landmarks from being named after politicians.

Former Interim Administrator Greg Chemello previously said the policy meant there would have to be a strong reasoning for a person to have landmarks or infrastructure named after them, but it would be up to the new council to decide on what to do with previous landmarks.

Mr Chemello said he hadn’t moved on any name changes last year.

The question received a round of applause from the audience in attendance on Tuesday night’s forum and candidates provided a mixed response.

Darren Close, Toni Gibbs, David Box and Drew Pickwick answered no to the quick fire question, while Jim Dodrill, Rochelle Calloon, Marnie Doyle, Bill Heck, Alyson Lewis and Andrew Fechner all agreed they would endeavour to remove the names.