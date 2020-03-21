Candidates spend big bucks on campaign trail

THERE is only one week left until the local government elections and candidates have spent tens of thousands of dollars spruiking their campaigns through billboards, flyers and corflutes.

Mayoral candidate David Martin has spent the most so far, with his expenditure totalling $52,479, according to the ECQ’s electronic disclosure system as of yesterday afternoon. Of that, $13,300 was to cover the costs of postal delivery of his flyers.

Fellow mayoral candidate Teresa Harding has spent close to $40,000 on her campaign, including almost $7000 on digital marketing and $5500 on an electronic billboard.

Ursula Monsiegneur has spent $14,489, Mark Williams has spent $279.62, Chris Smith has totalled $326 and Queensland Greens have spent $623.70 on Pat Walsh’s campaign. Karakan Kochardy is yet to lodge any expenditure.

In Division 1, Jacob Madsen has been the biggest spender, with more than $16,000 lodged for his campaign.

In Division 2, former councillor Paul Tully and campaign partner Nicole Jonic’s Voice of Experience have spent $22,158 on their campaign so far, since announcing their candidacy at the start of the month.

Marnie Doyle has spent the most out of the Division 3 group of candidates, with more than $27,000 poured into her campaign.

In Division 4 Russell Milligan has spent the most, with a total expenditure of $13,291, followed closely by Kate Kunzelmann, who has lodged $12,900 worth of expenditure.

A full list of candidate donations and expenditure can be found here.