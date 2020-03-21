Candidates receive more than $185,000 in donations

The Queensland Times Mayoral candidate forum held at USQ Ipswich on Tuesday night. Teresa Harding.

DONATIONS have continued to trickle in for candidates as they campaign ahead of the Local Government elections next week.

More than $185,000 in ­donations has been disclosed and lodged on the ECQ’s electronic disclosure system, with more than $70,000 of that ­donated to mayoral candidates.

Mayoral candidate Teresa Harding has received the most, with more than $31,000 donated to her campaign.

The candidate recently received donations from Warren Ramsay to lease a space on Brisbane St, according to the ECQ records.

David Martin received $27,000, Ursula Monsiegnuer received $14,950, Greens affiliated Pat Walsh had only a $20 donation disclosed while Mark Williams, Chris Smith and Karakan Kochardy have not had any donations lodged in the system.

In Division 1, candidate Jacob Madsen has received the highest amount with $18,500.

He received money from Lynn-Maree Madsen and $10,000 from Ian Cavanagh.

Simon Ingram received $9815, the majority of that donated by Janet Lyn Ingram.

Candidate James Pinnell accrued the most in Division 2 with $3800 worth of declared donations.

Candidate Toni Gibb received the most in Division 3, with $22,000 disclosed.

Andrew Fechner received a single $7000 donation from Bar Heisenberg Pty Ltd.

In Division 4, Kate Kunzelmann received the most, with more than $20,000 in disclosed donations.

Gary Duffy had $6000 worth of lodged donations.

A number of candidates have zero donations lodged.

A full list of candidate donations and expenditure can be found here.