Council News

Candidates have issues lodging disclosures before deadline

Lachlan Mcivor
3rd Feb 2020 5:00 PM
COUNCIL candidates experienced issues lodging disclosure returns before today's deadline, forcing expenditures and donations to be lodged the old fashion way.

Ipswich mayoral candidate Ursula Monsiegneur said she had issues due to problems linking her myGov account with the Electoral Commission of Queensland's electronic disclosure system website.

Mrs Monsiegneur said the ECQ had told her other candidates had experienced the same problems and she was forwarded a paper form to complete.

The information will be physically logged into the system and take longer to appear online.

"They already had the paperwork ready to send to me, they've obviously had these issues since they've started the switch," she said.

"They said the two systems need to be talking to each other but sometimes they don't do that.

"Once I have completed the form and it has been recorded this will appear on the EDS.

"Be patient with all candidates, we are being as transparent as possible given the problems with the system."

An ECQ spokesman said if a candidate is experiencing issues, they needed to contact the ECQ on 1300 881 665 or fad@ecq.qld.gov.au to discuss the situation.

"If an extension is requested each case will be assessed individually with unique circumstances being taken into consideration," he said.

New laws required all gifts and loans received of $500 or more between the start of the disclosure period and January 19, plus all electoral expenditure incurred between May 1, 2019, and January 19 to be lodged.

For candidates who have not previously contested a local government election, the period started on the date they announced or indicated an intention to contest the 2020 local government election.

For candidates who have contested a Queensland local government election in the last five years, the disclosure period started 30 days after election day for that election.

