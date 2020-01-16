More than ‘genuine’ intentions needed for new council team

Simon Ingram has announced his candidacy for division one in the upcoming Ipswich City Council election.

ALTHOUGH he recognises the "genuine" intentions of the candidates who have announced they will contest the upcoming council election to date, the latest name in the mix believes he is better prepared and equipped for the role.

Business development manager Simon Ingram, 37, will run for a division one seat on March 28.

"I think it's not enough to be motivated by integrity and accountability, you also need to have the qualifications to run council and plan strategically for our growth to ensure that it is well managed and our lifestyle isn't compromised," he said.

"I will be the only candidate who has qualifications in urban and regional planning.

"The job of the councillor is to be like the board of directors, strategically planning for the future. You have to be qualified to be able to do that.

"I have postgraduate qualifications in urban and regional planning and for the past six years I have worked professionally in business development.

"I am running because just promising honesty, integrity and loving this city is not enough."

The LNP member unsuccessfully ran for the seat of Bundamba in the 2009 state election, snagging 23.17 per cent of the vote.

But Mr Ingram said there was "no place" for party politics at the local government level.

He said he has spent the past 10 years as part of community advocacy groups in Ipswich, lobbying all levels of government for much-needed infrastructure.

Planning to ensure the right facilities are in place to accommodate Ipswich's swelling population was critical for its future, Mr Ingram believed.

"Ipswich is the fastest growing region of southeast Queensland, due to double in population by 2036," he said.

"This rapid growth must be well planned for and well managed … transport infrastructure especially, which is critically important with the rate that we are growing.

"Transport infrastructure needs to be keeping pace with development and not lagging behind and only catching up when things become bottlenecks."