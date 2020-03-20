Cancer support group holts meetings due to coronavirus

Dennis Ellis is the convener of the Ipswich Prostate Cancer Support Group.

A VITAL Ipswich support group that helps men fighting cancer has made the decision to cancel their monthly meetings due to the coronavirus.

Ipswich Prostate Cancer Support Group convener Dennis Ellis said the safety of its members was paramount during these uncertain times.

" The Ipswich Prostate Cancer Support Group will be cancelling our monthly meetings which are held on the third Thursday of each month," he said.

"There will be no meetings in April, May or June due to the COVID-19 virus.

"We will review our decision in June and keep you informed."

Mr Ellis said he would still be on hand to help men who have recently been diagnosed with prostate cancer, or someone who was having a hard time with treatment.

"If anyone in our community who needs help and any information about prostate cancer while there are no meetings they can give me a call or email me and I will get back to you," he said.

To reach out to Dennis, phone him on 041 9176 262 or email dennisellis1970@gmail.com