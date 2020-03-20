Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Dennis Ellis is the convener of the Ipswich Prostate Cancer Support Group.
Dennis Ellis is the convener of the Ipswich Prostate Cancer Support Group.
News

Cancer support group holts meetings due to coronavirus

Ashleigh Howarth
, ashleigh.howarth@qtcn.com.au
20th Mar 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A VITAL Ipswich support group that helps men fighting cancer has made the decision to cancel their monthly meetings due to the coronavirus.

Ipswich Prostate Cancer Support Group convener Dennis Ellis said the safety of its members was paramount during these uncertain times.

" The Ipswich Prostate Cancer Support Group will be cancelling our monthly meetings which are held on the third Thursday of each month," he said.

"There will be no meetings in April, May or June due to the COVID-19 virus.

"We will review our decision in June and keep you informed."

Mr Ellis said he would still be on hand to help men who have recently been diagnosed with prostate cancer, or someone who was having a hard time with treatment.

"If anyone in our community who needs help and any information about prostate cancer while there are no meetings they can give me a call or email me and I will get back to you," he said.

To reach out to Dennis, phone him on 041 9176 262 or email dennisellis1970@gmail.com

coronavirusipswich
Ipswich Advertiser

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Queensland coronavirus news special: All you need to know

        Queensland coronavirus news special: All you need to know

        News In this special newsletter, we'll help you catch up with all you need to know about coronavirus from the serious stuff to the ridiculous.

        Woman volunteers time to shop, deliver groceries

        premium_icon Woman volunteers time to shop, deliver groceries

        News Mum donates her day to those struggling in coronavirus pandemic

        Coronavirus forces Ipswich op shop to shut its doors

        premium_icon Coronavirus forces Ipswich op shop to shut its doors

        News The shop will be closed indefinitely until further notice

        Seventh Aussie dies as infection spreads

        Seventh Aussie dies as infection spreads

        Health Australia now has 709 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with seven deaths.