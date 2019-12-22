Cancel the barbie, it’s going to be a wet Chrissie

MANY readers had rain on their Christmas wishlist and it looks like they'll be getting exactly what they wanted.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Jess Gardener said it was likely to be a wet Christmas with up to 50mm of rain forecast.

"We're looking at an upper trough moving into the south-east of Queensland on Christmas Eve and then amplifying through Christmas Day," Ms Gardener said.

"It's looking like for the south-east we'll see an increased chance of showers and thunderstorms from Christmas Eve and right through until Christmas Day and easing back on Boxing Day."

For Ipswich there is a 70-80 per cent chance of rain across the two days and temperatures maxing out in the early 30s.

The rain may also be enough to extinguish some o fires raging across the state, Ms Gardener said.

"The Granite Belt will also see a chance of some showers and thunderstorms increasing from Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and it could bring some rainfall to the whole southeast quarter of the state," she said.

"We're hoping there should be some useful rainfall totals in it which is very helpful for anywhere we're seeing these fires continuing and where we've had drought-declared areas for some time.

"For the south-east we can certainly see a wet Christmas which is definitely a good thing for most people."

But after a soggy Christmas, there may not be much rain until later next month.

"Our climate outlook is more of a statistical outlook and it's still suggesting we'll see dry to average conditions right through until January," Ms Gardener said.