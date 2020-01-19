Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Arial View of Borumba Dam
Arial View of Borumba Dam
Politics

Calls to raise Borumba Dam to solve water crisis

Letter to the editor
19th Jan 2020 12:30 PM | Updated: 1:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WATER is a precious commodity and as Tuesday's issue of The Gympie Times pointed out dam capacity is falling to critical levels.

Now is the time to raise the level of the Borumba Dam.

I am calling on the Mayor to push for its construction by Local and State Government.

The investigation of this issue has already been done by the DPI Water Resources back in 1993 with public consultation and despite the critical recommendations already made, this report is gathering dust.

This dam provides for a new wall constructed downstream of the existing dam on Yabba Creek and I quote from the report.

"Of all the options considered, the raising of Borumba Dam appears to be the preferable option because of its minimal impacts.

"Raising of Borumba Dam is capable of meeting future demands of the area for several decades depending on actual population growth."

It is my understanding that land has already been reserved for this increased capacity.

The area referred to in the report, not only considers Gympie but the local government areas of the Sunshine Coast and Noosa.

No doubt there are other matters to be considered including irrigation requirements for agricultural land.

Lindsay Horswood, Gympie

borumba dam dpi water resources drought crisis
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tourism region’s plea: we’re still open for business

        premium_icon Tourism region’s plea: we’re still open for business

        Council News The hit to tourism operators - one reported a 90 per cent drop off in its usual November to January trade - has flown on to other businesses.

        MP slams delays and wait times for NDIS

        premium_icon MP slams delays and wait times for NDIS

        News Wait times for NDIS access in Queensland were shorter than the national average...

        Why residents in this postcode say they are missing out

        premium_icon Why residents in this postcode say they are missing out

        News Residents of the southern sector of 4306 are still waiting on Australia Post to...

        Art auction a stroke of genius for fire appeal

        premium_icon Art auction a stroke of genius for fire appeal

        News Dozens of Ipswich artists have picked up their paintbrushes to help raise money...