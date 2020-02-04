Calls for motorists to name and shame congested roads

Ipswich motorists are being asked to have their say about the city’s worst congested roads.

IPSWICH residents are being asked to name and shame the roads that are slowing them down on their daily commute as part of the RACQ’s annual Red Spot Congestion survey.

RACQ spokesperson

Club spokesperson Lauren Ritchie said drivers were in the best position to pinpoint regularly congested roads, intersections and level crossings and help drive change.

“Congestion isn’t just a social problem, it’s an economic issue too. Being caught in traffic robs us our personal time and impacts our economy through lost productivity, so it’s important we play our part and speak up,” Ms Ritchie said.

“Regardless of whether it’s a particular set of traffic lights taking too long to change, lengthy wait times at a rail crossing, bottlenecks at your nearby roundabout or something completely different, we want to know how and where your travels are being delayed.”

Ms Ritchie said as several elections loomed in the year ahead, the RACQ would use the results from the survey to lobby governments for funding and improvements and get commitments before Queenslanders headed to the polls.

“Since last year’s survey, we saw several roads receive funding commitments towards upgrades right across the state, from the Pacific Motorway, to the Bruce and as far north as the Captain Cook Highway,” she said.

“Respondents nominated more than 2,500 red spots and helped us identify about 450 of the state’s most congested roads.

“We’ll keep fighting for Queenslanders and the projects needed to make a difference, so we encourage everyone to participate this time ‘round and have the chance to win a $250 EFTPOS gift card.”

Log onto www.racq.com.au/redspot before 11.59pm on March 3 to have your say.