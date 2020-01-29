Menu
ALL SYSTEMS GO: Wellcamp Airport. Photo Contributed
Calls for airlines to park planes at Wellcamp Airport

Tobi Loftus
by
20th Apr 2020 2:13 PM
AIRLINES all around Australia and the world have been forced to ground the majority of their fleets due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Images from airports around the globe, including Brisbane Airport, have shown taxiways blocked by parked aircraft. 

Toowoomba Wellcamp Airport general manager Robert Kasch said there was an opportunity here for the small Darling Downs airport. 

"Aircraft should be parked in a dry climate - coastal areas are not desirable," Mr Kasch said.

"Wellcamp Airport provides excellent parking facilities and services."

He said the airport was currently in discussions with airlines about parking options at the facility.

"(Though) most aircraft have now been grounded and will stay where they are until the curfews lift," he said.

"Wellcamp will always assist when requested."

Mr Kasch said the airport currently had two aircraft parked there, a Gulfstream private jet owned by Gina Rinehart and a new Air Kiribati jet waiting to be delivered to the airline.

Airnorth and Qantas have both suspended passenger flights to and from Wellcamp Airport because of the crisis, though Regional Express services are still operating.

Cathay Pacific is also still operating its weekly cargo flight to Hong Kong.

"Our cargo business is extremely busy and we will probably have some additional one-off flights to support importers and exporters," Mr Kasch said.

The Qantas Group Pilot Academy at the airport also remains operational.

