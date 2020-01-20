Thief rips off collection tins for drought-stricken farmers

IN a selfish and mean act light-fingered thief Nathan Walker stole a charity collection tin for donations to help farmers in the drought.

But Walker's offending ways also included fleeing police in a stolen car.

Nathan James Walker, 29, from Flinders View, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving when on a Provisional licence; dangerous driving at Redbank Plains on November 20, 2019; failing to stop for police; unlawful use of a motor vehicle at Silkstone on November 22, house trespass at Ripley; stealing a charity collection tin in Brassall on November 14; and possession of drug utensils.

He also pleaded guilty to doing a $62 petrol drive-off in Redbank Plains on November 20 when he pumped petrol into a Holden Astra then left.

Police prosecutor Ricky Tsoi said he took the "Buy a Bale" charity collection tin from a hotel in Brassall.

Mr Tsoi said the most serious offence was dangerous operation and unlawful use of a stolen car.

The dangerous driving was his third such offence.

He said Walker had been sentenced before for dangerous driving and received a six month jail term.

And at Cairns Magistrates Court in 2017 was sentenced to a two year probation order for offences including dangerous driving.

Police sought a jail term of six months with an immediate eligibility date.

Walker appeared in the dock of the court as he was already in jail for other offences.

Police spotted Walker at 9pm in the car park at Town Square shopping centre in Redbank Plains after walking from a nearby hotel.

When police parked in front of his Holden hatch with lights flashing, Walker reversed spinning the wheels and sped away through the car park.

City Safe cameras recorded him driving on the wrong side of the road with no headlights switched on.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said the drug ice was certainly an issue for Walker who suffered "a relapse" at the time.

He agreed the new sentence should be start from the current sentence now being served.

Magistrate Kurt Fowler sentenced walker to six months jail for unlawful use, and six months jail for dangerous driving, his licence disqualified 12 months.

With immediate eligibility to begin his parole application process.

For drink driving Walker was jailed for one month and disqualified three months. And fined $500 for failing to stop.

Walker was ordered to pay restitution for the stolen petrol.