CALL TO ARMS: Plea for 500 blood, plasma donors

Lifeblood needs eligible Ipswich residents to roll up their sleeves for donations. Marc Stapelberg

A CALL to arms is being issued for the Ipswich community, asking eligible residents to roll up their sleeves and donate blood to prevent a potential shortage of blood supplies stemming from the coronavirus outbreak.

Lifeblood Chief Executive Shelly Park said the emergence of COVID-19 could put the nation's blood supply under pressure should existing donors become unavailable and regular donations become disrupted.

"At the start of 2020, we saw a phenomenal response from donors, who came forward and rolled up their sleeves as a way to help with the nation's bushfire response," Ms Park said.

"However, those generous donors now have to wait 12 weeks before they are able to donate again. This means there are now fewer people able to donate over the coming weeks.

She said there was a need for more people booking appointments - since there is no substitute for blood.

Lifeblood wants to reassure donors and the community that there is no evidence coronavirus is transmittable by blood transfusion.

"The organisation has robust processes in place to ensure the safety of the blood supply and our donors, and we don't allow people who are unwell to donate blood," Ms Park said.

The Ipswich Donor Centre is hoping the community can fill 250 blood donation appointments and 250 plasma donation appointments between now and Sunday April 19.

Donations given between now and the end of April will also assist during the critical Easter period, when many 'regular' donors often go on holidays.

There are three easy ways you can book to donate:

Visit the website.

Download the free Lifeblood app.

Call 13 14 95.

The Ipswich Donor Centre is open Monday to Saturday at 2 Lowry St, North Ipswich.