Cafe endeavours to support community

The Coffee Club Springfield is one local business doing its bit to support the community while trying to keep its doors open during the coronavirus pandemic.

Franchisee Neha Arora said her business was doing everything it could to support the community and keep people in jobs.

“We’ve been doing it tough and our model is based on a dine in experience and takeaway wasn’t our forte,” she said.

“Staying open and the transition to takeaway helps to keep people in jobs so that is probably the only reason why we’re here – we’re here for the locals and the regulars.”

Ms Arora’s business has been helping to brighten up peoples days through a ‘pay it forward’ initiative.

“When the pandemic happened we understood that everyone was struggling with money,” she said.

“You can come in and pay for your coffee and pay it forward to someone else by buying another coffee and writing out a personalised note for anyone you are paying it forward for.

“We then stick the message on the wall and people can walk in and claim it.

“We have also been giving away coffee to frontline workers as well.

“And it really just adds a smile to someone's face.”

Ms Arora’s business has also been giving away small 250 gram packs of pantry essentials like pasta and flour for a gold coin donation.

“We started this initiative a little while ago when pantry essentials like pasta, flour and rice were running in supermarkets.”