Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Cafe endeavours to support community

SAMTUI SELAVE
, samtui.selave@qt.com.au
1st May 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The Coffee Club Springfield is one local business doing its bit to support the community while trying to keep its doors open during the coronavirus pandemic.

Franchisee Neha Arora said her business was doing everything it could to support the community and keep people in jobs.

“We’ve been doing it tough and our model is based on a dine in experience and takeaway wasn’t our forte,” she said.

“Staying open and the transition to takeaway helps to keep people in jobs so that is probably the only reason why we’re here – we’re here for the locals and the regulars.”

Ms Arora’s business has been helping to brighten up peoples days through a ‘pay it forward’ initiative.

“When the pandemic happened we understood that everyone was struggling with money,” she said.

“You can come in and pay for your coffee and pay it forward to someone else by buying another coffee and writing out a personalised note for anyone you are paying it forward for.

“We then stick the message on the wall and people can walk in and claim it.

“We have also been giving away coffee to frontline workers as well.

“And it really just adds a smile to someone's face.”

Ms Arora’s business has also been giving away small 250 gram packs of pantry essentials like pasta and flour for a gold coin donation.

“We started this initiative a little while ago when pantry essentials like pasta, flour and rice were running in supermarkets.”

cafe culture coronavirusipswich the coffee club springfield
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: Full names of 26 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 26 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court

        Winter is coming, but the big chill starts now

        premium_icon Winter is coming, but the big chill starts now

        Weather Chill sets in for a cold weekend in some parts of the state

        Secret of state’s success in smashing the curve

        premium_icon Secret of state’s success in smashing the curve

        News Qld’s disaster expertise helps fight coronavirus contagion

        Latest freeze to hit ballooning public service

        premium_icon Latest freeze to hit ballooning public service

        Politics Qld public service hiring freeze to rein in Budget