Busy night for services in Ipswich

An Albany Creek man was seriously hurt after his car hit a power pole and caught fire this morning. Police are appealing for witnesses.

WHILE it was another chilly night in Ipswich, emergency services were kept busy with two incidents overnight.

In Rosewood, paramedics attended a reported single-motorcycle crash on Ipswich Rosewood Road at around 10.23pm. One male patient was transported in a stable condition with neck pain to Princess Alexandra Hospital.

Meanwhile in the heart of Ipswich on Moffatt Street, paramedics were called to the scene of a house fire at 8.40pm.

No patients required assessment at the scene, with paramedics remaining on standby.

After a cool start, Ipswich stay clear today, with a top of 23 degrees. It will remain sunny all weekend with tops of 24 and 25 during the day, and temps at night remaining in single figures