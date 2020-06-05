Busy night for services in Ipswich
WHILE it was another chilly night in Ipswich, emergency services were kept busy with two incidents overnight.
In Rosewood, paramedics attended a reported single-motorcycle crash on Ipswich Rosewood Road at around 10.23pm. One male patient was transported in a stable condition with neck pain to Princess Alexandra Hospital.
Meanwhile in the heart of Ipswich on Moffatt Street, paramedics were called to the scene of a house fire at 8.40pm.
No patients required assessment at the scene, with paramedics remaining on standby.
After a cool start, Ipswich stay clear today, with a top of 23 degrees. It will remain sunny all weekend with tops of 24 and 25 during the day, and temps at night remaining in single figures