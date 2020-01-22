Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Louisa Janke and Janette Adams from Ipswich Women in Business.
Louisa Janke and Janette Adams from Ipswich Women in Business.
News

Business support group to help bushfire appeal

Ashleigh Howarth
, ashleigh.howarth@qtcn.com.au
22nd Jan 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE first meeting of the Ipswich Women In Business group will be held at Bakehouse Steakhouse tonight from 5.30pm.

While planning a calendar of events for the coming year, group founders Janette Adams and Louise Janke quickly drew their attention to the bushfire crisis and how they as could be part of the fundraising efforts.

Tonight's meeting will help raise money for the cause, with money being donated to the New South Wales Fire Brigade.

Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased by logging onto www.trybooking.com/BHRRU, or by phoning Louisa on 0403 597 479.

The local network has a Facebook group, Connecting IWIB, with more than 500 active business women and is an online place for business activity, support and growth.

You can also find a separate Facebook page, Ipswich Women In Business, with more than 1800 followers.

New members are welcome.

More Stories

Show More
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        David Pahlke makes decision on political future

        premium_icon David Pahlke makes decision on political future

        Council News The former councillor has spent the year-and-a-half after his dismissal contemplating running for another term in March.

        Before and after shots of drought-stricken Moogerah Dam

        premium_icon Before and after shots of drought-stricken Moogerah Dam

        Environment Recent downpours breathe new life into drought-hit region.

        $35k surgery bill or smoke weed: Woman’s impossible choice

        premium_icon $35k surgery bill or smoke weed: Woman’s impossible choice

        Crime Tammara Hawkins reveals to court why she needs to use illegal drug.

        Mango picker’s huge debt bolstered after car-wash run-in

        premium_icon Mango picker’s huge debt bolstered after car-wash run-in

        News Stephen Gallaway faces court over driving offences.