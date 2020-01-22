Business support group to help bushfire appeal

Louisa Janke and Janette Adams from Ipswich Women in Business.

THE first meeting of the Ipswich Women In Business group will be held at Bakehouse Steakhouse tonight from 5.30pm.

While planning a calendar of events for the coming year, group founders Janette Adams and Louise Janke quickly drew their attention to the bushfire crisis and how they as could be part of the fundraising efforts.

Tonight's meeting will help raise money for the cause, with money being donated to the New South Wales Fire Brigade.

Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased by logging onto www.trybooking.com/BHRRU, or by phoning Louisa on 0403 597 479.

The local network has a Facebook group, Connecting IWIB, with more than 500 active business women and is an online place for business activity, support and growth.

You can also find a separate Facebook page, Ipswich Women In Business, with more than 1800 followers.

New members are welcome.