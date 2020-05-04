Business steps up as COVID-19 cuts into RSL fundraising efforts

On Point Media Solutions managing director Kerryn Costello, Ipswich RSL sub branch deputy president Michael Blaine and On Point Media Solutions creative director Dave Reid.

On Point Media Solutions managing director Kerryn Costello, Ipswich RSL sub branch deputy president Michael Blaine and On Point Media Solutions creative director Dave Reid.

AN IPSWICH business has stepped up to provide vital funds for veteran support, with coronavirus severely impacting usual fundraising efforts.

On Point Media Solutions donated $1800 to the Ipswich RSL sub branch from the sale of wheelie bin stickers sold ahead of Anzac Day.

Sub branch deputy president Michael Blaine said the money will be put towards its welfare support program.

“Every penny counts,” he said.

“We only fundraise twice a year for our welfare. Normally on Anzac Day, we raise about $30,000.

“I think we raised $3000 (this year).”

Social restrictions meant usual Anzac Day services could not go ahead, with people instead paying their respects from their driveways.

“That’s what we’re there for, to provide remembrance services,” Mr Blaine said.

“It was a bit strange.

“It was definitely good to see people out at 6am in the morning. Some dressed up and some were in their pyjamas. It was very good to see people still remembered. That’s the main thing.”

With businesses doing it tough due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mr Blaine said the fundraising effort from a local small business was greatly appreciated.

“The product they produced was of really high quality,” he said.

“They did an outstanding job. They said people were coming from Brisbane to buy them.”