Business owner wants action after shopping complex targeted

THE owner of a convenience store left "traumatised" after a terrifying armed robbery is pushing for more security measures to be put in place at a shopping complex which she said has been targeted multiple times by crooks.

Police have yet to make any arrests and are still investigating after cash was stolen and a store attendant was injured at Nightowl Fernbrooke on Saturday night.

Three masked people entered the Redbank Plains business just after 11pm, one armed with a meat cleaver and another with a knife.

They removed cash from the register and other products before taking more money from a safe after threatening the two members of staff.

Business owner Neha Arora said it was not the first time the business has been targeted; offenders broke into the store in October 2018 and damaged property after hours.

She said the whole complex on Alawoona St had been targets over the past few years.

"The whole complex has been affected at one stage," she said.

"It's not just us. The Indian restaurant got hit a couple of months back and so did the bakery and the fish and chip shop.

"I've been talking to centre management. The lady who owns the complex lives overseas so I have had a chat with our property manager.

"I've let it go for the first time because it was just the damage to the property but this time we're not letting it go.

"We definitely need some kind of security for the whole complex."

Mrs Arora said she had spoken to Ipswich City Council and police about a Policelink being put into the complex in an office space that will soon be vacant.

"We just want to see if that could be a permanent thing here," she said.

"We don't want to be living in a community that is not safe."

She is trying to get approval from her landlord to install more security measures.

One of the three offenders punched a glass panel of the front door, causing it to smash and cut the 19-year-old attendant's face as he attempted to lock it.

He was taken to Ipswich Hospital and got stitches in his forehead.

"He's going all right now," Mrs Arora said.

"He's going to take rest for a day or so. He's just been resting."

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Quote reference number QP2000327330.