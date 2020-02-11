Business idea blossoms from artisan markets to shopfront

Cupcakes, Canvas & Cotton owners Diane Gough, Dianne Marr and Crystal Marr. The store opened in Boonah on February 8, 2020.

AFTER many years of selling their homemade crafts at various markets throughout the Scenic Rim, three friends have decided to “bite the bullet” and open their first business.

Dianne Marr, along with her daughter-in-law Crystal Marr, and close friend Diane Gough, are the owners of Cupcakes, Canvas & Cotton, which opened in Boonah on the weekend.

“We were regulars at the Boonah Markets, as well as at the Summerland Camel events, Kalbar Country Day, Mt Alford Artisan Markets and school fetes,” Mrs Marr said.

“A lot of our customers kept asking us if we had our own shop, so we decided to bite the bullet and go for it.

“It’s been really exciting so far, and despite all the rain we had on the weekend, there were still lots of people out and about popping in.”

Each of the co-owners bring their own little touch to the store.

“My daughter-in-law Crystal makes the cupcakes. She makes all different kinds of flavours,” Mrs Marr said.

“She also does shortbread cookies with fondant on the top. We have even had people come from Ipswich just to buy her cookies.

“Then my friend Dianne does painting on canvas. She does a lot of pet portraits, where people will bring in photographs of their pets and she will paint them.

“I make the cotton things, such as reversible hats, bibs, burping clothes, rompers, dresses and custom orders.

“There is a real demand for quality, handmade items at quality prices, which is what we are all about.”

Not only has the shop been popular with Scenic Rim locals, but interstate buyers have also been stocking up on items through the hugely successful Buy from the Bush campaign.

“We have had orders from Victoria, and quite a few from Western Australia,” Mrs Marr said.

“We were doing this before the shop opened, which was really good for us.”

Cupcakes, Canvas and Cotton are located at 72 High St Boonah. They are open six days a week, and are closed on Mondays.