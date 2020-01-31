Bus driver sends message to selfish Mercedes

MELBOURNE has a new hero.

A frustrated city bus driver took matters into his own hands when he found a brand new Mercedes parked in the bus zone at the top end of Lonsdale St - where he and hot passengers waiting for a ride - should have been.

The message is clear to the Mercedes driver. Picture: Grant McArthur

The driver took lipstick and scrawled 'THIS IS A BUS ZONE' on the windscreen of the luxury car.

Having done the same to a selfishly-parked Ferrari last week, the driver promised to start carrying a permanent marker rather than borrowing lipstick from his passengers.

