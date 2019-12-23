Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A Bundy woman has shared a warning after a sickening sex act was allegedly performed in front of her.
A Bundy woman has shared a warning after a sickening sex act was allegedly performed in front of her.
Crime

Bundy woman’s warning after sick sex act

23rd Dec 2019 1:33 PM | Updated: 7:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LOCAL woman is pleading with the community to keep a close eye on their children after a confronting incident allegedly occurred outside the Bundaberg Multiplex early this afternoon.

In a Facebook post on Bundaberg Forum, the women described being parked under a tree at the Multiplex to make a phone call when a man walked up beside her car, pulled out his private parts and proceeded to perform a sex act in front of her.

The woman said she quickly drove away and went straight to police to make a report.

"This s--t still happens in the middle of the day, out in the open, in clear view," the woman said.

The man was described as being over 50, with greying hair, of a slim build and about 170cm tall.

The NewsMail has attempted to contact police.

pervert public sex act sexual assault warning
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Christmas a painful memory after son’s disappearance

        premium_icon Christmas a painful memory after son’s disappearance

        News Christmas is supposed to be the most wonderful time of year, but for the parents of Kasper Ellis it has become the painful anniversary.

        Scenic Rim takes tourism hit from droughts, fires, costing $10M

        premium_icon Scenic Rim takes tourism hit from droughts, fires, costing...

        Environment Scenic Rim Regional Council has welcomed the ­announcement of $2 million in tourism...

        Builder, accused home invader refused bail for Christmas

        premium_icon Builder, accused home invader refused bail for Christmas

        Crime A man accused of taking part in a violent offence has been refused bail

        Billionaire tycoon slams Qld council’s ‘assault on jobs’

        premium_icon Billionaire tycoon slams Qld council’s ‘assault on jobs’

        News One of Australia’s richest men accused a council of undermining jobs